New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday told his party MLAs that Congress will protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi and go to President Ram Nath Kovind to ensure the BJP doesn't succeed in its "conspiracy" to topple his government. Addressing a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel, the Rajasthan chief minister also asked his MLAs to stay put at the hotel for another 21 days.

"BJP conspiracy will not be allowed to succeed. I will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan if needed. If we have to picket at Rashtrapati Bhavan or even Prime Minister's residence, we will give this," Ashok Gehlot told his MLAs, who responded by raising their hands.

Ashok Gehlot and around 100 MLAs had Friday held a sit-in at the Governor's house after the latter refused to summon Legislative Assembly session advised by the Rajasthan Council of Ministers-led by the chief minister. Gehlot alleged that Governor was "under pressure from the above", while the Governor said that he didn't receive the agenda for the session and raised several points.

"The date on which the assembly session is to be convened is not mentioned in the cabinet note and no approval has been given by the cabinet for the same," Governor Kalraj Mishra said, asking the Rajasthan CM to take note of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gehlot is likely to meet Governor later today and again ask him to summon the Assembly session with a re-worked proposal. According to legal experts, Governor Kalraj Mishra has no other option but to follow the advice of the Council of Ministers led by Ashok Gehlot and summon the Assembly session. He is bound to follow the advice of state Cabinet to summon the Assembly session.

Referring to the Nabam Rebia (2016) verdict of the Supreme Court, senior counsel Rakesh Dwivedi and Vikas Singh said that the top court has clearly stated that the Governor is bound to follow the advice of the Cabinet and call the Assembly session, according to news agency PTI. Another lawyer also told the news agency that the Governor can't refuse to summon the Assembly session for a floor test.

