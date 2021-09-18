Captain Amarinder Singh has resigned from the post of Punjab chief minister saying that he has decided to step down as doubts were being raised about his leadership. He said he has felt "humiliated" by the manner in which Congress was dealing with the situation in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation as the CM to Governor Banwarilal Purohit barely a few months before the assembly elections in the state as the majority of MLAs within the ruling Congress reportedly sought his ouster.

His resignation came amid the growing infighting in the Congress unit of Punjab. Amarinder Singh cited continued humiliation by the Congress leadership over the past two months as the reason behind his sudden resignation. However, Amarinder Singh made it clear that he would explore and exercise his future options when the time comes. "There is always an option, and I will use that option when the time comes...at the moment I am still in Congress," he said after submitting his resignation.

While addressing the press following his resignation Captain Amarinder Singh said that he has decided to step down as doubts were being raised on his leadership. He said he has felt "humiliated" by the manner in which the party was dealing situation in Punjab.

"I was humiliated three times by the Congress leadership in the past two months...they called the MLAs to Delhi twice and now convened CLP here in Chandigarh today," said Captain Amarinder, adding that he had decided and informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the morning that he would resign.

Here's are 5 things you must know about Captain Amarinder Singh:

1. Captain Amarinder Singh is the 26th Chief Minister of Punjab and the head of the former royal family of Patiala. He has also served in the Indian army as an officer. Singh had resigned from the army in 1965 but rejoined to serve during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. He served as the ADC to the GOC-in-C (Western Command) Lt General Harbaksh Singh.

2. Singh joined politics as a member of parliament from the Patiala constituency in 1980 but resigned from the Congress party in 1984 to protest against Operation Blue Star. He then joined the Shiromani Akali Dal but again resigned in 1992 to rejoin the Congress party.

3. Amarinder Singh became the Chief Minister of Punjab for the first time in 2002. However, he was replaced by Prakash Singh Badal of the SAD as CM of Punjab in 2007 after Congress lost elections in the state. He was accused by the opposition for being inaccessible.

4. In 2014, Singh fought against the Narendra Modi wave and defeated the senior BJP leader late Arun Jaitley by over 100,000 votes. In 2017, he was able to overcome the challenge posed by Aam Aadmi Party in the elections.

5. Singh has been a scholar of Sikh and military histories and has penned several books on these topics. His wife Preneet Kaur also served a minister of state in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha