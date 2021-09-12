Bhupendra Patel was named the next Gujarat Chief Minister at a meeting of BJP legislators on Sunday, a day after the unexpected resignation of Vijay Rupani.

It was earlier today (September 12) that the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party held a meeting at the party's headquarters in Gandhinagar to finalise Bhupendra Patel as the new Chief Minister.

Here is a look at all you need to know about the new Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel:

Who is he?

Bhupendra Patel is in charge of the BJP’s Gujarat unit. He is a first-term MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency. Patel had won the Ghatlodiya seat by a margin of 1.17 lakh votes in the 2017 assembly elections, the largest margin in that poll.

In addition, Patel is considered as the close aide of former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, who was also a legislator from Ghatlodia. He belongs to the Patidar community and is the trustee of the Patidar organisations Sardar Dham and Vishwa Umiya Foundation.

He holds a diploma in civil engineering and had declared more than Rs 5 crores in assets in his 2017 election papers.

Past positions held

Earlier, Patel served as a municipal councillor in Ahmedabad. He has served as the chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) and used to head the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation standing committee.

Furthermore, he served as the president of Memnagar Nagarpalika during 1999-200, the vice-chairman of the School Board of AMC during 2008-10, and the councillor from Thaltej ward during 2010-15.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha