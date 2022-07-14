'When You Put Lion On A Leash...': Manish Tewari Amid Differences With Congress

Tewari's cryptic tweet about trying to put a lion on the leash also comes amidst the ongoing debate over the newly-unveiled national emblem. The opposition has been accusing the government of insulting the symbol by giving it a "ferocious" look.

By Anushka Vats
Thu, 14 Jul 2022 01:22 PM IST
Minute Read
'When You Put Lion On A Leash...': Manish Tewari Amid Differences With Congress
ANI Image

The differences between the Congress and its leader Manish Tewari seem to be growing day by day. Tewari who is a part of G23 -- a group of 23 dissenters in the Congress party -- has again fuelled the debates of his differences with the grand old party. The Lok Sabha MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, in a cryptic tweet, said "the only thing happens when one tries to put a lion on a leash - the leash breaks".

The statement comes days after Tewari shared a different opinion from the party in the context of the Agnipath scheme. "Ever tried putting a lion on a leash. Only one thing happens the leash breaks!" the Congress MP tweeted.

Tewari's cryptic tweet about trying to put a lion on the leash also comes amidst the ongoing debate over the newly-unveiled national emblem. The opposition has been accusing the government of insulting the symbol by giving it a "ferocious" look. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed all the accusations.

Also Read
Presidential Polls: Will Ensure CAA Is Not Implemented If I Get Elected,..
Presidential Polls: Will Ensure CAA Is Not Implemented If I Get Elected,..

Earlier, responding to an article with the title, 'Manish Tewari is being called 'Subramanian Swamy of Congress', He wrote, "The gentleman who 'plants' this drivel should know @Swamy39 if nothing else is a formidable opponent." The Lok Sabha member on Monday as a part of the Consultative Committee on Defence did not sign a statement by six opposition MPs, seeking withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.

The hand-written note by Shaktisinh Gohil, Rajani Patil (both Congress), Supriya Sule (NCP), Saugata Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay (both TMC), and A D Singh (RJD) was presented to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after he made a presentation before the members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence.

Also Read
Presidential Polls 2022: Sena's Decision To Back Draupadi Murmu Irks..
Presidential Polls 2022: Sena's Decision To Back Draupadi Murmu Irks..

According to the news agency PTI, the Congress leader did not oppose the Agnipath recruitment scheme in the armed forces and said that it is the need of the hour, as many other militaries of other countries have done something similar. However Tewari, at the meeting was concerned about the pension bill and asked if the scheme in any manner impacts the pension bill.

He also asked if it reduces the operational readiness of armed forces at the cutting-edge level, the sources said, adding that the Army chief responded to this by saying the operational readiness will not be compromised at any level. Tewari has been a member of Congress' G23 which had sought organizational overhaul and has been critical of some of the decisions of the party leadership.

(With Agency Inputs)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.