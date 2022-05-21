New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday denied that he used the phrase 'when a big tree falls, ground shakes' along a photograph of Rajiv Gandhi on his Twitter handle while paying tribute to the former prime minister on his death anniversary. He said his account was hacked and he was delivering a speech at a party office in West Bengal's Murshidabad district when the social media post was made.

Chowdhury landed up in controversy after allegedly posting a picture on his Twitter handle remembering Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. The tweet, which was deleted later, included a quote that read, "when a big tree falls, ground shakes".

The statement was reportedly made by Rajiv Gandhi after the assassination of his mother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in 1984, which was followed by anti-Sikh riots in many parts of India. The Opposition alleged that many Congress leaders have often referred to the statement to justify the riots, which led to the death of nearly 3000 people all over India.

However, Chowdhury said that some "unscrupulous elements" hostile to him and his party had tweeted the remark.

"I am vociferously refuting the content of the text quoted against my name. Today itself I am going to take legal action against those offenders, if not digital criminals," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Furthermore, he also filed a police complaint with the South Avenue Police Station in New Delhi, claiming that his Twitter account was hacked.

"The content posted smacks of malice and I believe my Twitter account had been hacked by some wrongdoers, for the reasons best known to them," Chowdhury wrote in the complaint.

Chowdhury pulled down the picture and later in a tweet, he clarified that his previous tweet has nothing to do with his own observation.

“The tweet against my name has nothing to do with my own observation," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, on May 21 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. He took office after the 1984 assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to become the youngest Indian Prime minister at the age of 40.

(With inputs from PTI)

