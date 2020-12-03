Rahul Gandhi's question came days after Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that the government has never talked about providing the COVID-19 vaccine to the entire population of the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led Central government over the ambiguity in the vaccine policy for the country after the government on Tuesday said that it had never spoken about inoculating everyone with the COVID-19 vaccine and asked for clarity over the same.

Taking to Twitter Rahul Gandhi asked 'What does the Prime Minister stand for' citing the differences in the statements by the Prime Minister, several BJP leaders and the Union Health Ministry on the much-awaited vaccine for the coronavirus which has afflicted over 95 lakh people across the country.

“PM - Everyone will get a vaccine. BJP in Bihar elections- Everyone in Bihar will get a free vaccine. Now, GOI- Never said everyone will get the vaccine. Exactly what does the PM stand by,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning.

Rahul Gandhi's question came days after Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, during the COVID-19 press briefing, stated that the government has never talked about providing the COVID-19 vaccine to the entire population of the country. Backing his comments Bhushan added that if a critical mass of people is given a shot to break the chain of virus transmission, there may not be a need to vaccinate the country's entire population.

"I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues based on factual information only and then analyse it," Bhushan had said.

The comments from Rajesh Bhushan came three days after PM Modi visited three key vaccine facilities in the country to get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.

Rahul's question came in reference with several BJP leaders, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while launching BJP's manifesto for the Bihar Assembly Elections promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccine for all. The remark was widely criticised by the opposition leaders with many stating that the BJP was using the vaccine promise for its political benefits in the elections.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally breached the 95-lakh mark on Thursday after over 35,000 new cases were reported from across the country. The death toll due to the deadly virus also rose to 1,38,648 after 526 more people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Talib Khan