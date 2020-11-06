Attacking the Banerjee government over political killings in the state, Shah said that nearly 100 BJP workers were assassinated in West Bengal in last one year.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday made a staunching attack on Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal next year, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in the state with over 200 seats.

Promising to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' within five years, Shah urged the people of the state to give a chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said that BJP's only aim is development.

"In 2010, West Bengal gave reigns of the state to Mamata Banerjee. But 10 years down the line, their promises have been proved to be hollow and hopes of people have turned into despair," Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Attacking the Banerjee government over political killings in the state, Shah said that nearly 100 BJP workers were assassinated in West Bengal in last one year. He further questioned the state government for not sending West Bengal crime data to National Crime Record Bureau after 2018.

"Trinamool didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work... They have made three sets of laws in the state - one for the nephew (of Mamata Banerjee), one for their vote bank, and one for the common Bengali," ANI quoted Shah as saying.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government for misleading people over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shah said that the act will be implemented and called it BJP's "commitment".

Shah had arrived in West Bengal for a two-day visit on Thursday. During his visit, Shah met senior party leaders from the state and reviewed the upcoming assembly poll preparations and looked into organisational matters.

The BJP, which had performed decently in West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, has set a target of winning two-third majority in the state in 2021. The party has on several occasions attacked the state government. Earlier this year, PM Modi had also virtually inaugurated Durga Puja pandal in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma