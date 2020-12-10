Addressing party workers at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Paraganas district, JP Nadda exuded confidence that BJP will form government in West Bengal with win in the 2021 Assembly Elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Thursday hit out on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on his convoy, saying lawless, anarchy and intolerance are prevalent in the state under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Addressing party workers at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Paraganas district, Nadda exuded confidence that BJP will form government in West Bengal with win in the 2021 Assembly Elections.

"The incident that happened today shows lawlessness, anarchy and intolerance in the State. There is no place no place for political debate here," Nadda said, as quoted by news agency ANI. "The way Mamata government is working is detrimental to Indian democracy and clearly shows "Intolerance, thy name is Mamata'."

"The glossary which Mamata Ji uses for PM, tells how much low she has taken down Bengal. We feel hurt. Bengal belongs to everyone. In the coming elections, people will say 'Namaskar' to her and BJP's lotus will bloom. We will win more than 200 seats," he added.

Nadda's convoy was attacked with stones and bricks earlier today allegedly by the supporters of TMC. The incident had triggered a massive war of words between the BJP and TMC, with the former demandeding strict action, while the latter alleging the attack might have been planned.

Nadda said he did not sustain injury in the attack because he was travelling a bullet-proof vehicle.

"8 of our children were injured today. They are children of Bengal. Every BJP worker will stand for them forever. The impact of the brick can be seen on the windscreen of my bulletproof vehicle. it was because of the bulletproof vehicle that I was saved," Nadda said.

Earlier today Home Minister Amit Shah had also condemned the attack on Nadda, saying West Bengal has gone into an era of "tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule", adding that the state government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this "sponsored violence".

Posted By: Lakshay Raja