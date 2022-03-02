Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) continued its victory march in West Bengal and has bagged 12 bodies and leading on 34 other seats out of the 108 municipalities where polling was held on February February 27. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Left Front and Congress are yet to win a civic body, according to the state election commission (SEC),.

Earlier, the SEC had said a voter turnout of 76.51 per cent was recorded in the West Bengal civic polls with 95.6 lakh people exercising their franchise in over 2,000 wards amid strict adherence to all necessary COVID-19 protocols.

During the polling, cases of violence and malpractices were also reported across the state. "There have been reports of sporadic incidents of violence. There have been some complaints. We noted disturbances in a few areas and took action," news agency PTI quoted a senior SEC official as saying.

The BJP has criticised the ruling TMC for the violence and dubbed the municipal elections as a "mockery of democracy". According to the saffron party, violence was reported at Bhatpara municipality and the Kamarhati area in North 24 Parganas.

"What happened today was not polling but a mockery of democracy. The elections have been reduced to a farce by the ruling party miscreants in every South to North Bengal municipality. On Monday, we have called a 12-hour shutdown to protest against it," said party leader Samik Bhattacharya.

Congress and Left parties have also made similar accusations. However, the ruling TMC has refuted the allegations, alleged that some of its agents were threatened by the opposition leaders.

"If the opposition parties don't have polling agents, we can't be blamed. The opposition is to be blamed for today's poll violence. The BJP has called shutdown tomorrow to ensure that there are disturbances," said TMC Secretary-general Partha Chatterjee.

