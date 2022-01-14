Prime Minister Modi at a rally that he addressed in West Bengal's Durgapur on Feb, 02, 2019 | Twitter/@narendramodi

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal BJP dissolved all the departments and cells of the party's in the state amid growing factionalism and resentment among its leaders.

The BJP has 35 departments and 15 cells in West Bengal, including a legal department and the refugee cell. The development comes days after Union Minister Shantanu Thakur, a leader from the politically powerful Matua community, quit the party's WhatsApp groups amid disappointment over the newly-formed state office bearers' committee.

"As per instructions of Dr Sukanta Majumdar, all departments and cells stand dissolved till the time they are reconstituted, and new appointments are made," a statement issued by the state BJP said.

Last month, five MLAs had left the WhatsApp groups in protest after being dropped from the committee.

A senior state BJP leader told news agency PTI that dissolving the departments and cells is a usual process in the party after a new president takes over.

"Whenever a new president takes charge, he forms new committees, departments and cells. After Sukanta Majumdar took over last year, he did not form the new committees and cells," he said.

However, a disgruntled BJP leader told PTI all the party old-timers and experienced leaders have been sidelined by the new dispensation in the state unit.

Meanwhile, many BJP leaders admitted to media that there is a need to ‘revamp the party’s organization in the state’, however, the leaders should not be shown the door.

Since the May 2021 assembly election results, five BJP MLAs and one Lok Sabha MP have switched over to Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), apart from a spree of leaders and organisers at the district level. The electoral performance of the BJP has been on the downward spiral since May 2021 with TMC managing to register a landslide victory in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, winning 134 of 144 wards.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma