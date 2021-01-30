Five former Trinamool Congress leaders, including Rajib Banerjee and Baishali Dalmiya joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday ahead of the Assembly Elections in West Bengal

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Five former Trinamool Congress leaders, including Rajib Banerjee and Baishali Dalmiya, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday ahead of the Assembly Elections in West Bengal.

Banerjee, who had resigned from his post as as the Cabinet Minister in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress governmentlast week and later quit the party, was flown in to the national capital, where he met Shah at the party headquarters. The three others who joined the BJP are: Rudranil, Rathin Chakraborti, and Prabhi Ghoshal, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, Former Transport Minister in the TMC government, Suvendu Adhikari and Minister of State (MoS) for Sports and Youth Affairs and former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla among several others had resigned from the Banerjee-led state cabinet. While Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19 last year, Shukla said that he would pursue a career in cricket once again.

