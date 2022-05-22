New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Sunday, BJP MP Arjun Singh rejoined the Trinamool Congress, ending weeks of speculation over his possible switchover to the ruling party. The former BJP MP took the membership of the party in the presence of the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He was welcomed into the party by TMC national general secretary at his office in south Kolkata.

Welcoming him into the party, Banerjee said that Singh rejected the "divisive forces" (BJP) and joined the party.

"Extending a warm welcome to Shri @ArjunsinghWB, who rejected the divisive forces at @BJP4India and joined the @AITCofficial family today. People across the nation are suffering and they need us now more than ever. Let's keep the fight alive," Banerjee tweeted.

"Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family. He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc," the TMC said on its official Twitter handle.

Soon after joining the party, Arjun Singh said, "Politics can't be done while sitting in AC rooms (on BJP's West Bengal unit), has to get down to the ground to do politics, party's graph is declining."

Meanwhile, BJP flags were removed from the residence of Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh and TMC flags were put as the leader rejoined TMC after quitting BJP today.

Singh, one of the prominent Hindi-speaking leaders of the TMC, had joined the saffron camp just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and went on to win the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier today, expressing discontent with the working of the BJP, Singh said that the party's working has shortcomings in some states including Bengal and Kerala.

The MP said that he put forward his opinion in front of party national president JP Nadda who said that "he will think about it".

Posted By: Ashita Singh