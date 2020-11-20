West Bengal Assembly Election: To assess its organisational strength and reach, the BJP has divided Bengal into five zones and appointed five central leaders to get an unbiased report on its present position in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: After retaining the power in Bihar, the BJP has started its preparations to conquer West Bengal in the Assembly Elections, scheduled for next year, with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda primarily focussing on changing the political dynamics in the state and overthrowing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

To assess its organisational strength and reach, the BJP has divided Bengal into five zones and appointed five central leaders to get an unbiased report on its present position in the state. Among those picked for these works are Vinod Kumar Sonkar (for Rarh region), Dushyant Kumar Gautam (for Kolkata region), Vinod Tawde (for Nabadwip in Nadia district), Harish Dwivedi (for North Bengal), and Sunil Deodhar (for West Midnapore and Hooghly).

For Bengal Assembly Elections, Home Minister Amit Shah has set up a target of 200 seats in the state and to achieve this target, the saffron brigade has made up some plans to woo the voters. At least 50 central level leaders will visit Bengal during the elections. These will be the leaders who have played a big role in securing power in various states. According to sources, in all the districts where there is a possibility of winning more seats, the party has given responsibility in the hands of a central leader.

Let us know about the 5 trump cards selected by the BJP to conquer West Bengal:

Sunil Deodhar: He is a national secretary of the party and a former RSS pracharak. Deodhar was also the campaign manager for PM Modi in the Varanasi constituency during the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. He was also credited for BJP's unexpected win in Tripura Assembly Elections. Despite being a Marathi, Deodhar is a fluent speaker of Bengali language and is not new to the people of the state. He also has made a special strategy to woo the voters of his West Midnapore and Hooghly sone.

Vinod Kumar Sonkar: He is currently an MP from Kaushambi and has been given the responsibility for the Rarh region. Sonkar is also the national president of the BJP SC Morcha and the current chairperson of the parliamentary committee on ethics. He was also associated with promoting the saffron brigade in various parts of the country. Last year, the BJP made the MP a star campaigner for the assembly elections in Haryana. He was also associated with BJP's campaign for the 2017 UP Assembly Elections.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam: He is currently a national vice-president of the BJP and has held several posts in the party earlier also. Gautam was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana this year. He also became the President of the BJP Scheduled Front three times and was active in politics from his early days. Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who was credited for playing a major role in BJP's win in Madhya Pradesh, has been given the charge of Kolkata zone.

Vinod Tawde: BJP national secretary Vinod Tawde was a strong minister and leader in Maharashtra government from 2014 to 2019. He is considered a close aide of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda. Vinod Tawde can leverage his experience in streamlining the activities of BJP's state organization. He has been given the charge of Nabadwip in Nadia district zone.

Harish Dwivedi: Currently an MP from Basti, Uttar Pradesh, Harish Dwivedi also holds the post of National Secretary in the saffron party. He was also associated in various campaigns for the BJP and also held the post of the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of Uttar Pradesh Unit. Harish Dwivedi has been given the responsibility of North Bengal Zone.

Posted By: Talib Khan