The CBSE cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams amid the ongoing second wave of coronavirus after several states demanded cancellation of Board exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Congress on Wednesday tweeted a "well done Modiji" message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a crucial meeting with the Education Minister and other key officials today, after which the CBSE announcement cancellation of Class 10 and postponement of Class 12 Board exams.

The decision was taken by PM Modi after meeting Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' amid growing demands of cancelling the exams in wake of the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.

The message from the Congress, however, came with a roundabout jibe at PM Modi and BJP as the party credited the decision to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka.

"Well done Modi ji, listening to sound advice from Shri Rahul Gandhi and Smt Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress party will go a long way in mending our nation. It is our democratic duty to work together for the betterment of our people. It's good to see BJP finally put nation over ego," the Congress tweeted tagging a news report.

The CBSE on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board. For Class 12 exams, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the board and details will be shared subsequently.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had been demanding the Centre to cancel the Board exams in wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Priyanka had Monday urged PM Modi and Pokhriyal "to do the right thing" by calling off the tests in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Congress general secretary had on Sunday written to the education minister seeking cancellation of the CBSE Board exams, saying it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres.

The Shiv Sena had also written to the education ministry, requesting the government to develop a national consensus and possibly reschedule classes 10 and 12 CBSE and other board exams.

Over 2 lakh students had signed an online petition demanding cancellation of board exams and the hasthtag "cancelboardexams" has also been trending on Twitter for a week.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta