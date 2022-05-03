Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: While the whole of India was celebrating Eid al-Fitr, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday made yet another attack on his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and expressed his anger at the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief.

"We taught him how to walk and he went on trampling us," Shivpal tweeted without naming Akhilesh. "I tried to satisfy him by going down to the bottom point of self-respect!. Despite this, if I am angry... to what extent he must have inflicted pain on my heart!"

Shivpal's tweet has sent a shockwave across the SP. Shivpal and Akhilesh had parted their ways ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections after which the former floated his own party.

Although Shivpal and Akhilesh contested the 2022 assembly polls together, they lost the elections again after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority.

Following the elections, differences again emerged between Akhilesh and Shivpal after the latter was not invited to a meeting of SP MLAs in March. Later, Shivpal met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sparking a buzz in the political arena.

"The party can now said to be heading for a split. Our Muslim leaders are already vocal about their dissatisfaction with Akhilesh's leadership and now that Shivpal has left nothing to the imagination, bad days are here for the party," news agency IANS quoted a senior SP MLA as saying.

Reports suggest that Shivpal might soon leave the SP again, and join hands with the BJP. Although the SP leaders have dismissed such reports, Shivpal recently had dared his nephew to expel him if he was indulging in anti-party activities.

"If Akhilesh thinks, I am in touch with the Bhartiya Janata Party, why doesn't he expel me. He should expel me from the party's legislative unit if he thinks I am indulging in anti-party activity," he had said.

Notably, not just Shivpal, but veteran SP leader Azam Khan is also reportedly 'upset' with Akhilesh. Azam and his supporters, according to reports, are unsatisfied with Akhilesh for not protesting against the atrocities against him.

"On the indication of Azam Khan, the Muslims not only in Rampur but also in several districts voted for the SP. But the SP national president did not take the side of Muslims," Azam's media in-charge Fasahat Khan Shanu said earlier.

"Azam Khan is in jail for more than two years, but the SP president only once went to meet him in jail. Not just this, Muslims are not being given importance in the party," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma