Sibbal said that the leaders who have gathered in Jammu were saddened after realising that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad is " being freed from Parliament" by the Congress party.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly Elections 2021 in five states, the G23 leaders of the Congress party, which is a group of dissenters in the grand old party today stated that the Congress is getting weaker day by day and they are raising their voices for the betterment of the party.

Addressing Shanti Sammelan in Jammu Kashmir, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said "The truth is that we see Congress party getting weak. That is why we have gathered here. We had gathered together earlier too and we have to strengthen the party together".

"Our voice is for the betterment of the party. It should be strengthened everywhere once again. The new generation should connect (to party). We have seen good days of Congress. We do not want to see it weakening as we become older," he said.

The event, which was organised by senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, was attended by Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, Vivek Tankha and other veteran Congress leaders.

"What is the real role of Ghulam Nabi Azad sahab? A person who flies an aircraft is an experienced person. An engineer accompanies him to detect and repair any malfunctioning in the engine. Ghulam Nabiji is experienced as well as an engineer," he said.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad sahab is one such leader who knows the ground reality of Congress in every district of every state. We were saddened when we realised that he is being freed from Parliament. We didn't him to go from Parliament...I can't understand why is Congress not using his experience," he added.

Last year in August, G-23 leaders through a letter to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed their discontent and urged the top leadership of Congress to bring immediate reforms, including organisational elections from the grass-roots to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) level.

