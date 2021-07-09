New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur is once again in the headlines but this time for dancing in a wedding- the video of which is going viral on social media. The MP's candid action has drawn reaction from the Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Narendra Saluja who provoked sarcasm at the video. The comment comes amid Thakur's plea in the court to stay away from appearances in the Malegaon blast case citing ill health as one of the reasons.



Taking a dig at MP, Saluja tweeted "Whenever we see the Bhopal MP, sister Pragya Thakur, play basketball and walking without support or dancing happily like this, it makes us happy...?"

हमारी भोपाल की सांसद बहन प्रज्ञा ठाकुर को जब भी बास्केट बॉल खेलते हुए , बग़ैर सहारे के चलते हुए या इस तरह ख़ुशी से झूमते हुए देखते है तो बड़ी ख़ुशी होती है…? pic.twitter.com/MR01Gumnun — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) July 7, 2021



Earlier, Saluja had also sarcastically commented on Pragya Thakur's video in which she was seen playing basket ball in Bhopal. Posting the video of the Twitter the Congress leader said "We had only just seen Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur in a wheelchair but today, we feel very happy to see her trying her hand at basketball at the Bhopal stadium...So far we knew she couldn't walk or even stand properly because of an injury...? May god always keep her healthy..."

The dance video is from July 7 when Pragya Thakur took part in a pre-wedding ceremony which was held at her residence in Bhopal. She hosted the wedding of two young women from poor families to offer her support. The MP was quoted as saying that she considers the two girls as her daughters and will continue to be their guardian. However, no statement has been given by Thakur on the dance video yet.

Pragya Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts and is out on bail. She was in jail for nine years before she was granted bail in 2017. The MP claimed to have serious injuries because of alleged custodial torture.

