New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid allegations of "looking the other way" in cases of hate speech and objectionable content from BJP leaders, Facebook on Monday said that it enforces its policy against hate speech and content that incite violence without any political affiliation across the globe.

"We prohibit hate speech&content that incites violence&we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position/party affiliation. We're making progress on enforcement&conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness&accuracy," a Facebook spokesperson said on Monday.

The response from the social media giant came after an article by the Wall Street Journal claiming that Facebook looked the other way when it came to hate speech posts by leaders from India's ruling party BJP triggered a massive political row in India.

The article titled "Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics -- Company executive opposed move to ban controversial politician" claimed that an executive said that banning hate speech posts by BJP leaders "would damage the company's business prospects in the country".

Congress, BJP spar over WSJ article

Sharing the article on Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targetted the BJP and its ideological patriarch RSS and accused them of spreading fake and hatred in order to influence the electorate.

"BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The BJP, however, retaliated to the Congress party's' tirade and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Grand Old Party of "weaponising data" by bringing up the three-year-old Cambridge Analytica issue.

"Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us?" Prasad said in response to Rahul Gandhi's tweet.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma