WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar To Be NDA’s Candidate For Vice Presidential Polls, Announces JP Nadda

BJP Cheif JP Nadda on Saturday announced that NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India to be Jagdeep Dhankhar. The term of M Venkaiah Naidu, who is serving as the current Vice President of India will come to an end on August 10, and then the office of the vice president will fall vacant.

"After all considerations and consultations, we have decided to announce kisan putra (farmer's son) Jagdeep Dhankhar as the BJP and NDA's candidate for Vice President," Nadda at a press conference said.

The elections for Vice President will take place on August 6, 2022, and the last date for filing nominations is July 19.

The decision to make Dhankhar as BJP's Vice Presidential candidate was taken at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary board meeting at its Delhi headquarters. The meeting included Prime Minister Modi along with other top leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.