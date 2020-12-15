In a dramatic video posted by news agency ANI, Congress MLCs, including M Narayanaswamy, can be seen heckling and pushing the Deputy Chairman, Gowda, from his seat.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: In a dramatic event from the Karnataka Legislative Council, the Chairman of the house was manhandled and forcefully dragged, in order to remove him from his chair, by Congress MLCs during the one-day sitting of the state's upper house. Following the incident, the house was adjourned sine die without taking up any business.

After the house was adjourned sine die originally on December 10, the council was convened for a day by the government, accusing the Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty of "abruptly" adjourning the session, for today. As the House met for the day, SL Dharme Gowda of JDS occupied the Chairman's seat, which angered the Congress MLCs who rushed to the chair demanding that he vacate it.

In a dramatic video posted by news agency ANI, Congress MLCs, including M Narayanaswamy, can be seen heckling and pushing the Deputy Chairman, Gowda, from his seat. Separately, few Congress members were seen forcefully opening the door through which the Chairman enters the house, accusing the ruling side of shutting it with an intention not to allow Shetty to enter the House.

#WATCH Karnataka: Congress MLCs in Karnataka Assembly forcefully remove the chairman of the legislative council pic.twitter.com/XiefiNOgmq — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Several members and marshals of the council were also allegedly manhandled in the melee, even as the Congress managed to make one of its members occupy the chair. After some time Chairman Pratapachandra Shetty entered the House and went up to the chair even as Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan tried to obstruct him from occupying it. Shetty then announced that the house was adjourned sine die.

Talking about the forceful removal of the chairman of the legislative council, Congress Karnataka MLC Prakash Rathod, as quoted by ANI said, "BJP and JDS made the Chairman sit in the Chair illegally when House was not in order. Unfortunate that the BJP is doing such unconstitutional things. Congress asked him to get down from the Chair. We had to evict him as it was an illegal sitting."

Meanwhile, the BJP Karnataka MLC Lehar Singh said that this is a shameful day in the council's history. "Few MLCs behaved like goons by forcibly removing Vice-Chairman of Legislative council from the chair and misbehaving with him. We've never seen such a shameful day in our council's history. I'm feeling ashamed about what the public might be thinking about us," said Lehar Singh.

The Karnataka Legislative Council convened its session on Tuesday to table the anti-cow slaughter bill, however, the proceedings could not take place. The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) was passed in the Karnataka assembly last week amid uproar and walkout by opposition parties, Congress and the JD(S).

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan