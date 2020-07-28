Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is recovering from Covid-19, revealed that he is doing his own laundry and making tea for himself at the hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is recovering from Covid-19 at a Bhopal hospital, is not shying away from doing his daily chores at the medical facility. While interacting with his cabinet ministers via video conferencing, the chief minister revealed that he is doing his own laundry and making tea for himself.

“In the hospital, I make my own tea and wash my clothes on my own because one cannot give clothes for laundry when they are Covid positive. Washing clothes myself has benefited me in another way. My hand was operated and despite of physiotherapy it did not work properly. Now, because of washing clothes using my hands, it works just fine”,

Chouhan, who is 61 and a diabetic, is seen wearing a blue gown and a face mask in a video of the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, the chief minister took to Twitter to announced that he has been tested positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted to state capital Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital on the same afternoon. Later, he released a 75-second video from the hospital bed where he urged people not to get scared of the coronavirus. He had said, “Get yourself tested as soon as you exhibit the symptoms, and start treatment immediately once you test positive. With this, you will surely win the battle against corona.”

Shivraj warned people that the little carelessness can get them an infection. I got the infection even after taking the necessary precautions, he added.

Posted By: Srishti Goel