New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh has come out with a blow by blow account, presenting a chronological order of the day when the two agri bills were passed in the Upper House amid massive uproar by the Opposition.

Singh reiterated his stand that the farm bills were passed on September 20 as per procedure and the division of votes demanded by the opposition could not be taken up as the House was not in order.

The Deputy Chairman's clairification came in the wake of a media report suggesting that members were in their seats, as demanded by Singh to be a prerequisite for division of votes.

Singh said that "as per the rules and practice, in order to have a division, two things are essential". "First, there should be a demand for division and equally important that there should be order in the House," he said in a statement.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Insurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice note amid a din.

Clarifying his position further, Singh said that the statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance and the amendment for the reference of the bill to a selec committee moved by K K Ragesh were negatived by a voice note at 1:07 pm as the member was in the Well of the House and not on his seat in the gallery at that point of time.

It can be seen in a video that after calling him to move his resolution and amendment, "I looked at the gallery, but he was not there", Harivansh said.

On Tiruchi Siva's demand for a division on his amendment for reference of his bill to select committee for his seat at 1:10 pm, Singh said that the video shows that around 1:09 pm, one member was tearing the rule book and throwing it at me.

"Besides I was surrounded by some hostile members, who were trying to snatch papers from me," he said.

Harivansh also put out a detailed chronology of events of the time when the farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha on September 20.

The deputy chairman also said: "I hold a constitutional position and therefore, cannot issue a formal rebuttal. I am bringing these facts to your notice and leave it to your conscience for your judgement."

