New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present during the 45-minute meet. The two leaders discussed the Pegasus project, the COVID-19 situation in the country and the unity of opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

"Sonia ji invited me for tea, Rahul ji was also there, We discussed the political situation in general, Pegasus & COVID situation and also discussed the unity of opposition. It was a very good meeting. I think the positive result must come out in the future", Mamata Banerjee said as quoted by news agency ANI.

She further said that the opposition parties have to come together in order to defeat the BJP in the next general elections. "It is essential for everyone to come together in order to defeat BJP...Alone, I am nothing - everyone will have to work together. I am not a leader, I am a cadre. I am a person from the street", she said.

Earlier, prior to her meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee remained uncertain when asked if she is going to be the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Banerjee said that the opposition's face will depend on the situation at that time. "I want to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat. I don't want to be a leader, but a simple cadre," Mamata Banerjee said on the leadership issue.

The West Bengal CM further said that she doesn't want to be the leader and don't have any problem if the opposition parties choose any other leader instead of her.

"I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed we can decide. I cannot impose," Banerjee said when asked if she would be the face of the Opposition.

Meanwhile, attacking the BJP government over the issue of the Pegasus project, Mamata Banerjee said that the situation is more serious than Emergency and accused the Centre of being unresponsive.

"Everywhere they are sending ED, IT for raids. Here there is no response. In a democracy, the government has to respond. The situation is very serious, it's more serious than the emergency," the Trinamool Congress chief said.

"Why is the Govt not replying to Pegasus? People want to know. If policy decisions are not made in Parliament. If discussions are not held there, where will they take place? This is not done at tea stalls, this is done in the Parliament", she asked.

"My phone is already tapped. If Abhishek's (Mukherjee) phone is tapped, and I am talking to him, then, automatically my phone is tapped too. Pegasus has put everyone's life in danger", she added.

She further said that the country now wants to see 'sacche din, and has seen enough of 'achhe din'. On Tuesday, Banerjee had said the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own. "I am a simple worker and want to continue as a worker. We want to see 'sacche din', saw enough of 'achhe din," Banerjee said in a jibe at the BJP's poll slogan.

Furthering her attack on the Centre over its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country, Mamata Banerjee said, "Narendra Modi was popular in 2019. Today, they have not kept a record of the bodies, last rites were denied and bodies were thrown in river Ganga. Those who lost their loved ones will not forget and forgive".

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan