Vijay Rupani has become the fourth BJP leader to resign from the chief ministerial post in the past 6 months causing political upheaval. In recent months, three other CMs from two BJP-led states also submitted their resignation.

Gandhinagar | Jagran Politics Desk: In an unexpected move, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his entire cabinet on Saturday (September 11) resigned from their position barely 15 months before the assembly elections in the state. Although Rupani did not reveal the reason behind his sudden move, however, after submitting his resignation to the Governor he did mention that it is a "relay race" in the BJP where "one gives the baton to the other".

"I was allowed to serve the state for five years. I have contributed to the development of the state. I will further do whatever is asked by my party," Rupani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a common worker like me this opportunity to serve the people of the state as chief minister, " Rupani said.

Rupani is not the first to resign from the chief ministerial post. In recent months, three CMs from two BJP-led states submitted their resignation to the party causing a lot of talks and political upheaval. Take a look:

BS Yediyurappa

The most recent resignation before Rupani came from BS Yediyurappa who resigned from the position of Karnataka's Chief Minister on July 26. It was the day when Yediyurappa's government completed two years in office. A day after BJP elected Basavaraj S Bommai as Yediyurappa's replacement in the state. Before leaving Yediyurappa said his resignation is not pressurized.

Trivendra Singh Rawat

Before Yediyurappa, Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on 9th March. There were speculations in the state about leadership change in the BJP-ruled state and discontent against Rawat in the party. Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan. He was about to complete four years in office on March 17.

Tirath Singh Rawat

Tirath Singh Rawat who was elected as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand after Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation also submitted his resignation from the post on July 2- barely four months after taking charge as the head of the state. He submitted his resignation to the Governor on papers around 11 pm. The unexpected move brought a major political crisis in Uttarakhand. Currently, Pushkar Singh Dhami is serving as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha