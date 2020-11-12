Bihar Election Results: Uma Bharti said that Tejashwi Yadav can lead in future as he grows older, but asserted that Bihar was saved by the skin of its teeth because he wouldn't have been able to run the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Heaping praise on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who led his party emerge as the single largest in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 by winning all 75 seats it had contested, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti said that Tejashwi is a very good boy but he is not experienced enough to run a state and ultimately his father Lalu Prasad Yadav would have been at the helm of Bihar if his party had registered a win.

"Tejashwi is a very good boy. But Bihar was saved by the skin of its teeth because he wouldn't have been able to run the state. (RJD President) Lalu (Prasad Yadav) would have ultimately been at the helm pushing Bihar back into jungle raj. Tejashwi can lead but after he grows older," Umar Bharti said in Bhopal as quoted by news agency ANI.

Uma Bharti's comment came a day after the NDA retains the power in Bihar by a slim margin and secured 125 seats of the 243 assembly constituencies across the state, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan managed to win 110 seats, with RJD emerging as the single largest party with 75 seats, one ahead of BJP's share of 74 seats in NDA's 125. Meanwhile, the election results came as a setback for JD-U despite a win, as the Nitish Kumar-led party's share fell significantly from 71 in 2015 Bihar polls to 43 in 2020 elections.

Uma Bharti also praised Kamal Nath and said that the senior Congress leader has tactfully contested the by-polls held in Madhya Pradesh but asserted that if he had run his government like this there would not be any problem for the Congress. She even called Kamal Nath like her elder brother.

“Kamal Nath ji has fought this election very well. Maybe if he’d ran his government this well there wouldn’t have been problems. He’s a very decent person, like my elder brother. He fought this election very tactfully,” Uma Bharti said.

The statement came a day after the BJP registered a crucial victory in the bitterly contested Madhya Pradesh by-polls winning by 19 seats, while Congress only managed to secure nine Assembly constituencies. The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh fell in March after 22 MLAs, considered close to former party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned.

Posted By: Talib Khan