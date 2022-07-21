'Vendetta Politics': Congress Slams Modi Govt Over ED's Summon To Sonia Gandhi; BJP Hits Back

The Congress on Thursday launched a fierce attack on the Centre after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned party president Sonia Gandhi in connection with alleged fund irregularities in the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited (AJL) case, saying the Modi government is misusing probe agencies against opposition leaders.

The party also staged a massive protest outside the ED's office in Delhi. Although several party leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, P Chidambaram, and Ajay Maken, were detained by the police, Congress warned of continuing the protests against the Centre.

"There is a misuse of agencies in the country... it's our right to protest in a democracy, but it is also being crushed upon...," said party leader Sachin Pilot.

Ashok Gehlot also attacked the Centre and said that this is not the first when it is trying to stop the party's dharna. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda also agreed with Gehlot and said the party is protesting peacefully.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that they raising the issue of misuse of central probe agencies by the Centre. "They (ruling party) want to show how powerful they are. We've raised the issue of inflation in Parliament but they're not ready for discussion. We are now raising the issue of misuse of central probe agencies," Kharge.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, meanwhile, said that there was no need to summon Sonia Gandhi. "They are only harassing her. This is a political vendetta. BJP is afraid of her. They want to mentally harass Congress leaders," he said.

BJP HITS BACK AT CONGRESS

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, has hit back at Congress and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also faced questioning in several cases while he was the Chief Minister Of Gujarat, but the party did not protest back then.

"On one hand, is the BJP which respects the agencies and on the other hand, there is Congress which is demoralising the investigating agencies," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

"When Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, a lot of prosecutions were started against him. Modiji appeared before the investigative agencies as the chief minister, replied their query for 12 hours. Were there any protest in Delhi," he added.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also attacked Congress and asked why the Gandhis are so anxious.

"If Gandhi family is spotless, why is it anxious? If they have not indulged in corruption then why this ruckus. It's the duty of probe agencies to investigate people involved in corruption," he said.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Ramesh said, "From the early hours of this morning the Delhi Police—obviously taking orders from the Union Home Minister—is preventing the media from entering the Congress party headquarters. This high-handedness was only to be expected and reflects the mindset of the Modi Sarkar."