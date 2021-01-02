Hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to politicise the vaccination program by refusing to get inoculated citing distrust in 'BJP's vaccine', National Conference leader Omar Abdullah remarked that vaccines belong not to political parties but humanity and that he would happily get administered with the doze once his turn comes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to politicise the vaccination program by refusing to get inoculated citing distrust in 'BJP's vaccine', National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday remarked that vaccines belong not to any political parties but humanity and that he would happily get administered with the doze once his turn comes.

"I don't know about anyone else but when my turn comes I will happily roll up my sleeves and get a COVID vaccine. This damn virus has been far too disruptive and if a vaccine helps bring about a semblance of normalcy after all the chaos then sign me up," Abdullah tweeted.

On the day the Central government is conducting a dry run for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine across the country, Yadav created controversy by saying he won't take a shot due to lack of trust in "BJP's vaccine".

"I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP's vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get a free vaccine. We cannot take BJP's vaccine," Yadav was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Yadav's remarks have come at a time when the Central government is expected the begin the inoculation drive in the country soon. An expert panel in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Saturday recommended granting permission for restricted emergency use authorisation for Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine. The panel had yesterday granted the emergency use authorisation to the vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD, which is being manufactured by the Indian vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India (SII).

Posted By: Lakshay Raja