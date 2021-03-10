BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat has been announced as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the post.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat has been announced as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the post. The decision was made at the BJP parliamentary meeting held at the party state headquarters on Wednesday which was chaired by national vice-president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh.

As per reports, Tirath Singh Rawat will be administered the chief ministerial oath at 4 pm by Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

"I was Sangh pracharak and a minister under the leadership of Trivendra Singh Rawat. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the national president. I had never imagined this day," he said after his name being chosen for the top post.

The 56-year-old is a BJP MP from Pauri Lok Sabha seat. He was the chief of the party in Uttarakhand in 2013-15 and also an MLA from the state in the past.

Tirath Singh Rawat has been picked by the party for the top post over about half a dozen other names were doing the rounds as probables for the chief minister's post including Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and state minister of Higher education Dhan Singh Rawat.

The newly elected chief minister faces the tough task of leading the party in the state to the polls due next year. Like his predecessor, Tirath Singh is also a low-profile politician and is not known as a mass leader.

The BJP-led government in the state faced crisis on Tuesday after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down as the chief minister amidst discontent in state leaders over the former's leadership and working style. Rawat has been accused of indecision and many in the party believe that this may go against the BJP's ambitions as the states goes to polls next year.

Trivendra Rawat's resignation came as his government was about to complete four years of rule in the state. No chief minister, except the late ND Tiwari of the Congress, has completed his or her five-year term as the CM of the young hill state which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in November 2000.

