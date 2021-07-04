Uttarakhand Political Crisis: Dhami, who is a two-time MLA from Khatima, will unlikely get a new team looking at the assembly election in Uttarakhand next year.

Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday evening, ending the week-long political crisis in the hilly state. Dhami, who will become the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand, has promised to turn the challenge of next year's assembly election into an "opportunity".

However, Dhami, who is a two-time MLA from Khatima, will unlikely get a new team looking at the assembly election in Uttarakhand next year. However, the state may get a new deputy chief minister to maintain the "regional and caste balance", reported Dainik Jagran.

Jagran sources have said that Yamkeshwar MLA Ritu Bhushan Khanduri will likely become the deputy chief minister of the state. The sources said that Khanduri will get the post as the BJP high command wants to deal with the problem of a "shortage of women" in the state cabinet.

The sources said that the BJP is keen on retaining power in the state which is why it has posed faith in Dhami. However, they said that it will also consider the views and opinions of other MLAs in the state with an eye on the 2022 assembly election.

The 45-year-old Dhami will take charge of Uttarakhand at a time when assembly elections are less than a year away. He will the third chief minister of Uttarakhand in less than four months.

However, changing chief ministers twice in a short span has not helped the party's image, with the opposition Congress accusing it of causing "political instability" and betraying the people.

"We accept the challenge and we will take forward the party and serve the people," Dhami said when asked whether taking over as chief minister just months ahead of assembly polls will be an uphill task.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma