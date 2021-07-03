Uttarakhand Political Crisis: The uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic forced the election commission to consider holding bypolls in Uttarakhand, especially at a time when assembly elections are less than a year away.

Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Bringing back the memories of 2012, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on late Friday night resigned from his position to avoid a "constitutional crisis" in the hilly state. Rawat, who served as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for just 115 days, had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 10.

Being an MP from Pauri Garhwal, Rawat needed to get elected as a member of the Uttarakhand assembly within six months of his induction as the chief minister. However, the uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic forced the election commission to consider holding bypolls in Uttarakhand, especially at a time when assembly elections are less than a year away.

"Election Commission had no issue with conducting polls but due to COVID, it could not materialise. In such circumstances, the resignation was the only option," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Madan Kaushik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

With Rawat's resignation, the BJP now needs to correct its "mistake" of not selecting a sitting MLA for the top role in Uttarakhand. Currently, the name of several leaders, including former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, are doing the rounds to be appointed for the top role.

Here are a few leaders who could be appointed by the BJP as Uttarakhand's new chief minister:

Trivendra Singh Rawat:

Political observers believe that the BJP should avoid another gamble with a new candidate and pick Trivendra Singh Rawat as the new chief minister as it will be safe to reinstate him as he has the experience of being at the helm. According to a report by news agency PTI, several Uttarakhand BJP leaders have also recommended Rawat's name for the top role.

Satpal Maharaj:

Satpal Maharaj, a cabinet minister and MLA from Chaubattakhal, is also another candidate for the top role. Media reports suggest that Maharaj, a former Congress leader, is also interested in the top role and has expressed his desire to the BJP high command.

Dhan Singh Rawat:

Dhan Singh Rawat has also emerged as a frontrunner for the chief minister's post in Uttarakhand. Earlier too, several BJP leaders in the state had suggested that he should be appointed as the chief minister of Uttarakhand. He represents the Shrinanagar seat.

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank':

The name of Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who is currently the Union Education Minister, has also emerged as a candidate for the chief ministerial post. However, it is very unlikely that the party will take another gamble by electing someone who is not a sitting MLA in the Uttarakhand assembly.

Pushkar Singh Dhami:

Several experts suggest that the BJP might pick Pushkar Singh Dhami as its chief ministerial candidate. Dhami, who represents the Khatima constituency, could be a surprise choice for the BJP.

Bishan Singh Chuphal:

Like Pushkar Singh Dhami, Bishan Singh Chuphal could also be a surprise pick by the BJP. He is a five-time member of the Uttarakhand assembly from Didihat. He has also served as the BJP's chief of Uttarakhand.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma