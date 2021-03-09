Uttarakhand Political Crisis: The BJP has called a meeting of its Legislature Party at 10 am on Wednesday to decide on Rawat’s successor.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ending days of speculations of a change in leadership in Uttarakhand, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday submitted his resignation as the CM to Governor Baby Rani Maurya. Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at Raj Bhawan after his arrival from Delhi, where he met the party's central leadership.

The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this State for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now: Trivendra Singh Rawat said. The BJP has called a meeting of its Legislature Party at 10 am on Wednesday to decide on Rawat’s successor.

Now after Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation, five names are leading in the race for the new Uttarakhand CM, of which cabinet minister in the state government Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of State (Independent Charge) and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are the frontrunners. However, some media reports have also suggested that BJP's national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni could grab the top post in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, a camp in Uttarakhand BJP camp is also suggesting the name of Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt.

Dhan Singh Rawat

With the BJP mulling a change of leadership in Uttarakhand, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner for the chief minister's post. His name emerged after the central BJP leadership recently sent two observers, party vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, to the state to get feedback from the party's core group in the state. Rawat represents the Srinagar Garhwal constituency in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

Satpal Maharaj

After Dhan Singh Rawat, the most favourable probable of Uttarakhand CM is the heavyweight import from the Congress, Satpal Maharaj. He is currently the tourism, cultural and irrigation minister in the cabinet of the Government of Uttarakhand. He also represents the Chaubattakhal constituency in the State Legislative Assembly.

Anil Baluni

The name of Anil Baluni has emerged in the list of frontrunners for the Uttarakhand CM Post. Anil Baluni represents Uttarakhand in the Rajya Sabha and is also a spokesperson in the BJP. He is considered to be a close aide of BJPs top leadership including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi. Baluni also has a major hold on the people in Uttarakhand.

Ajay Bhatt

State BJP President, Ajay Bhatt, is the Lok Sabha MP of the BJP and represents Nainital–Udhamsingh Nagar in the lower house of the Parliament. He also held the post of leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly during the Congress rule. He held several portfolios in the Government of Uttarakhand as a Minister. He is regarded as one of the senior-most BJP leaders of Uttarakhand and has also served as MLA from Ranikhet Legislative Assembly.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan