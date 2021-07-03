Uttarakhand Political Crisis: Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 10 after Trivendra Singh Rawat was asked by the BJP to step down from his position.

Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, will hold a crucial meet on Saturday at 3 pm to elect the new chief minister of Uttarakhand.

This comes a day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from his position, becoming the the chief minister with the shortest tenure of 115 days in Uttarakhand's history.

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 10 after Trivendra Singh Rawat was asked by the BJP to step down from his position.

Following his resignation, Tirath said that it was necessary for him to quit as the state was facing a "constitutional crisis under the provisions of section 151 A and 164 of the Representation of People Act".

"I have submitted my resignation to Governor. Given the constitutional crisis, I felt it was right for me to resign. I'm thankful to central leadership and PM Modi for every opportunity they've given to me so far," Tirath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As per the Constitution, Tirath, who is an MP from Pauri Garhwal, needed to get elected as a member of the Uttarakhand assembly within six months of his induction as the chief minister. However, there is an uncertainty over bypolls in the hilly state as assembly elections are less than a year away.

Who can be the next chief minister of Uttarakhand?

Though there are several leaders in the BJP who can take the top role, the names of Trivendra Singh Rawat, Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat have been doing the rounds as probable for the role of the chief minister.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the BJP might put its faith once again in Trivendra Singh Rawat looking at the assembly election in Uttarakhand next year.

Several leaders in BJP feel that the party should assign the top position to Trivendra again instead of gambling on a new candidate as he has the experience of being at the helm.

Assembly election in Uttarakhand will likely be held in February or March next year. In the previous election in 2017, the BJP had won 57 seats in the state while the Congress managed to retain just 11 constituencies.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma