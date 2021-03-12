Uttarakhand Cabinet Expansion: This comes three days after Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the chief minister of Uttarakhand, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Days after taking oath as the chief minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday expanded his cabinet by inducting 11 new ministers. The oath-taking ceremony took place at 5 pm at the Raj Bhavan.

The 11 ministers who took the oath of the office on Friday were Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Harak Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Yashpal Arya, Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Subodh Uniyal, Rekha Arya, Dhan Singh Rawat and Swami Yatishwaranand.

This comes three days after Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the chief minister of Uttarakhand, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat. Trivendra had resigned on Tuesday after Dushyant Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership, detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party.

Madan Kaushik appointed as new BJP Uttarakhand chief

The BJP on Friday also appointed Madan Kaushik as its new state party chief, replacing Banshidhar Bhagat. Following his appointment, Kaushik said that he would successfully meet the challenges of 2022 state assembly elections.

Talking to reporters after being appointed the president of the BJP's state unit, Kaushik exuded confidence that his party will again win the assembly elections and form the government in the state after 2022 polls.

In reply to a question on organisational changes in his party, he said it is a natural process and cited the example of BJP national president J P Nadda having been given the responsibility of the party when he was the Union health minister.

He said the BJP workers are trained to undertake all challenges in their stride.

A four-time MLA from Haridwar and a state minister, Kaushik has been made the BJP's state unit president in place of Banshidhar Bhagat by Nadda.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma