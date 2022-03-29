Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Uttarakhand’s political landscape finally became vibrant after days of silence which followed the oath taking ceremony of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet ministers. The BJP central leadership have shown their faith in Dhami for holding Chief Minister’s office despite the leader failing to win from Khatima vidhan sabha seat in the just held assembly elections. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has retained the Home Ministry whereas Satpal Maharaj was awarded the Public Works Department. Premchand Aggarwal has been allotted the Finance Ministry.

Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami: Home & Revenue

Satpal Maharaj: PWD, Irrigation

Dhan Singh Rawat: Education

Premchand Agarwal: Finance

Ganesh Joshi : Agriculture

In total, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has kept 23 departments with himself, while cabinet ministers including Satpal Maharaj has got 10 departments including PWD, Ganesh Joshi has 9, Dhan Singh Rawat, Saurabh Bahuguna, Chandan Ramdas and Premchand Agarwal have got 6 departments each, and Subodh Uniyal, Rekha Arya have got 4 departments each.

#Uttarakhand department distribution list: Chief Minister @pushkardhami gets 23 portfolios including home, law, labour pic.twitter.com/rbnYYF4CX8 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) March 29, 2022

Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that the Prime Minister has given a target to make Uttarakhand the number one state of the country by 2025, when Uttarakhand will turn 25, for this guidance and cooperation of all is needed. "In the near future, we will come up with a full budget, in which according to the hopes and aspirations of the people, and the suggestions of the people will also get their due. It will be our endeavor to fulfill the trust that the people of the state have placed on us," he said.

On Wednesday, Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 12th chief minister of Uttarakhand at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma