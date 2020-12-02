At 33.93 per cent, Varanasi division graduates constituency reported the lowest voter turnout, followed by Agra at 41.56 per cent. Voter turnout was low in the first two hours, with only 6 per cent people casting their ballots by 10 am.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: 55.47 per cent of eligible voters casted their ballots in the biennial elections to 11 seats of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday. The results will be declared on December 3. Voting percentage in teachers constituencies was relatively better than that in five graduate constituency, with the highest turnout of 73.94 per cent witnessed in Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers constituency, followed by 73.48 per cent in Bareilly-Moradabad, 70.78 in Agra, and 68.83 in Varanasi Teachers' seat.

At 33.93 per cent, Varanasi division graduates constituency reported the lowest voter turnout, followed by Agra at 41.56 per cent. Voter turnout was low in the first two hours, with only 6 per cent people casting their ballots by 10 am. More people came out to vote in the afternoon and the voter turnout had reached 52.14 by 4 in the evening.

Several arrangements were made at the polling booth as part of precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. This included the availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers, gloves, face masks, face shield, PPE kits, and soap among other things.

As many as 12,69, 817 people were eligible to cast ballots for graduate constituencies at 1808 polling booths, while 2,06,335 people were eligible to cast ballots for teachers seats in 813 polling booths.

The voting was held at the following divisions: Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Allahabad-Jhansi divisions of the graduate constituencies, and Agra, Varanasi Lucknow Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad, Gorakhpur-Faizabad divisions of teachers' constituencies

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 -- a Thursday.

