Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun passed away at the age of 62 in Lucknow allegedly due to coronavirus on Sunday, reported Dainik Jagran.

Kamala Rani Varun, who was the Minister of Technical Education in the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP, had tested positive for the highly contagious virus on July 18 and was undergoing treatment at the SGPGI Hospital in the state capital Lucknow.

According to the hospital, Rani's health deteriorated after she developed infection in her lungs, adding that she was put on life support system.

Following Rani's death, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled his Sunday's visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony that is scheduled to be held on August 5, informed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

Adityanath also expressed grief over Rani's demise and called the late UP Cabinet Minister a "popular public leader and a social worker". "I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun. She was COVID-19 positive and was receiving treatment at SGPGI Hospital. She was a popular public leader and a social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet," news agency ANI quoted the UP CM as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over Rani's demise and said she was dedicated to social work. "Saddened by the passing away of Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamla Rani Varun ji. Her whole life was dedicated to social work. Condolences to her family and supporters at this time of grief," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rani's political career started from 1989. She became the member of the committee on Labour and Welfare and the Committee on Industry in UP in 1996. The 62-year-old leader also served as a member of Committee on labour and welfare and the Consultative Committee of Ministry of Tourism in UP from 1998 to 1999. Rani was an MLA from the Ghatampur constituency in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has been surging at an alarming rate in UP. The deadly pathogen has affected more than 89,000 and claimed over 1,600 lives in the state so far. According to the state government, over 51,000 people have recovered from coronavirus so far.

