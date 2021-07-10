UP Block Panchayat Election Results 2021: The BJP has also won 14 seats in Agra and eight seats in Muzaffarnagar. In Azamgarh, which is considered as a traditional bastion of the Samajwadi Party, the BJP has won 12 out of 22 seats.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In what could be described as a morale boosting win ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies on Saturday won 635 seats out of 825 in the block panchayat elections.

Media reports suggest that the BJP has won all eight seats in Lucknow and Kannauj while it has registered victories on six seats in Moradabad and three seats in Bhadohi. It has also won 15 seats in Sitapur and 14 seats in Hardoi.

The ruling party has also won 14 seats in Agra and eight seats in Muzaffarnagar. In Azamgarh, which is considered as a traditional bastion of the Samajwadi Party (SP), the BJP has won 12 out of 22 seats.

Congratulating the party workers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies for BJP's performance in the block panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. "Trends indicate BJP winning in Block Panchayat polls. We worked with the motive of 'Sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' in all districts," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, the opposition, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has accused the BJP of "damaging democracy" and alleged that the saffron party misused powers in the panchayat elections. They also slammed the state government over incidents of violence in the run-up to the polls.

The SP also shared a video where police officials can be seen allegedly attacking and thrashing a journalist in Unnao. However, the authenticity of the video cannot be independently verified by Jagran English.

उन्नाव में भाजपा नेताओं और प्रशासन की गुंडई का एक और शर्मसार कर देने वाला वीडियो आया सामने।



सीडीओ ने ब्लॉक प्रमुख चुनाव में धांधली उजागर करने वाले पत्रकार को दौड़ा दौड़ा कर पीटा, घोर निंदनीय!



दोषी अधिकारी के खिलाफ हो सख्त एक्शन। pic.twitter.com/k4SbLM8aUJ — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 10, 2021

Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati had also alleged that there is complete "jungle raj" in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP is allegedly showing "utter disrespect" to women during the election process.

"In the reign of the present BJP government in UP, there is no rule of law, but a jungle raj is prevailing there, under which there has been widespread violence in the panchayat polls, and there was indecent behaviour with a woman in Lakhimpur Kheri," she tweeted in Hindi.

Nevertheless, the BJP's win the block panchayat election is a big boost for the party ahead of the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh next year. In the previous assembly elections in 2017, the BJP had won 312 seats out of 403 seats and came to power in Uttar Pradesh after 14 years.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma