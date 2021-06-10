Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022: Yogi Adityanath will likely arrive in New Delhi by Thursday evening for his meet with PM Modi and Shah.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid buzz over a possible change in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet ahead of next year's assembly election, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

Yogi, who has been declared Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, will likely arrive in New Delhi by Thursday evening for his meet with PM Modi and Shah.

This comes amid murmurs that the top leadership of the BJP is not happy with Yogi's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Uttar Pradesh and is mulling making changes in the state cabinet. Media reports suggest that even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP's ideological mentor, is unhappy with Yogi and the regular complaints made by several party MLAs and MPs over his handling of affairs in the state.

Last week, Radha Mohan Singh, BJP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, also met Governor Anandiben Patel amid a buzz over a cabinet reshuffle in the state. However, after meeting Patel, Singh dismissed reports of a change in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister will make a decision regarding this at "the right time".



"After becoming the (party's) in-charge of UP, I have not met the Governor. When she was the chief minister (of Gujarat), I was the Agriculture minister, I had an old association with Gujarat. Since I could not meet her in the past six months, hence I met her today. This was a personal meeting and a formality," he had said.

'Jitin Prasada's presence a big boost for BJP'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi on Wednesday welcomed former Congress leader Jitin Prasad to the BJP, saying his inclusion would make the party stronger in Uttar Pradesh.

"We welcome Jitin Prasad, who has left Congress to join the BJP. His inclusion in the party will definitely strengthen BJP in Uttar Pradesh," he tweeted.

Prasad, a G-23 leader in the Congress, joined the BJP on Wednesday, giving a massive setback to the grand old party ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year.

"I have a three-generation connection with Congress, so I took this important decision after a lot of deliberation. In the last 8-10 years I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP. Other parties are regional but this is the national party," he said after joining the BJP.

