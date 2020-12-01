The development came a day after senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday informed that the 46-year-old will join the ruling party on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday restarted her political journey and joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray was also present during the joining.

Mumbai: Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/wMnZJatzHr — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Urmila had resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, last year after she lost the Lok Sabha Elections.

The development came a day after senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday informed that the 46-year-old will join the ruling party on Tuesday. "She (Urmila Matondkar) may join Shiv Sena tomorrow. She is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party's 'mahila aghadi'," Sanjay Raut had said as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to a report by Hindustan Times quoting Urmila Matondkar's husband, Mohsin Akhtar, the actress will address a press conference at 4 pm today.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Urmila Matondkar had contested the polls from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket. However, she was defeated by BJP's Gopal Shetty by over 4.5 lakh votes, following which she resigned from the party.

She had cited 'petty in-house politics' and inaction on the part of "key functionaries of Mumbai Congress". She also said that her efforts to work for the betterment of the party did not find support.

According to media reports, the Shiv Sena has already proposed Urmila Matondkar's name for one of the 12 Governor-nominated seats in the state legislative council.

Posted By: Talib Khan