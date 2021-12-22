New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Wednesday were adjourned sine die, a day ahead of the scheduled end of the Winter Session of Parliament, following the continuous ruckus by opposition members over suspension of MPs and passing of bills in the din. The Winter session of Parliament, which started on November 29, was scheduled to conclude on December 23.

After laying of listed papers and reports, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the Upper House functioned much below its potential due to repeated disruptions and asked the MPs to introspect if this session could have been different and better.

"I urge all of you to...reflect and introspect if this session could have been different and better. I don't want to speak elaborately on the course of the session that would lead me to make a very critical view," he said. The chairman stressed that rulings, regulations and procedures have to be followed and said precedents, decency and decorum has to be maintained by members in the House.

He also called on members for "realisation of what has happened is wrong" and said that "we should all work towards a constructive and positive atmosphere for the larger interest of the country". Naidu wished MPs a Merry Christmas and a prosperous English New Year, and also conveyed his greetings for Makar Sankranti, Pongal and other upcoming festivals.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla said that the total productivity of the lower house of the Parliament was 82 per cent. "A total of 99 MPs participated in the 12 hours 26 minutes long discussion on the COVID19, in which they shared with the House the best work done in their respective areas during the COVID period", Om Birla said.

The session was a stormy one as it witnessed several disruptions by members of opposition parties, including they trooping into the Well of the House, carrying placards, over the suspension of 12 MPs for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

Opposition members also protested on the Special Investigation Team's report regarding the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and farmers' issues, among others. Despite disruptions and loss of business hours, the Rajya Sabha passed several key bills, including those related to electoral reforms and surrogacy.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan