Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Just days before the beginning of the crucial assembly polls in the state, the schedule for the local body elections in Uttar Pradesh have been announced. The Uttar Pradesh MLC elections, according to a report by Dainik Jagran, will be held in two phases.

The first phase, in which polling will be held for 30 seats, will be conducted on March 3. In the second phase, polling will be held for six seats on March 7.

The results, on the other hand, will be declared on March 12.

State election commission official Ajay Kumar Shukla, as reported by Dainik Jagran, said that nomination papers for the first phase can be filed from February 4 to 11 while the scrutiny of papers would be done on February 14. The last date of withdrawal of names for the first phase, Shukla said, is February 16.

For the second phase, Shukla said that nomination papers can be filed February 10 to 17, adding that the scrutiny of papers will be done on February 18. The last date to withdraw names, meanwhile, is February 21, he said.

The voting will be held from 8 am in the morning and 4 pm till the evening, said Shukla, adding that all necessary COVID-19 norms will be followed.

The assembly elections are also slated to take place in Uttar Pradesh next month. The seven-phase polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 while the fate of the candidates will be declared by the election commission on March 10.

In the previous elections in 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the polls, winning more than 300 seats in the 403-member legislative assembly. The Samajwadi Party had won just 47 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress bagged 19 and seven seats respectively.

