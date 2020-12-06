BJP candidate Avinash Kumar Singh Patel has won the Lucknow graduates' seat. Among the other four graduate seats, BJP won from Agra and Meerut, while SP grabbed Varanasi and Allahabad-Jhansi division.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday consolidated its lead in the elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council with wins in three of the six graduates' seats. As per the final tally, BJP has won six of the 11 seats, while Samajwadi Party could only grab three.

Independents Akash Agarwal and Dhruv Kumar Tripathi won from Agra and Faizabad teachers' constituencies respectively.

Polling for the 11 sets -- five graduates' and six teachers' -- were held on December 1. Results of the six teachers' seats have been declared, but the counting was delayed in the graduates' constituencies as second and third preference votes were being tallied before the declaration of results.

On Friday, BJP's Shrishchandra Sharma, Hari Singh Dhillon, and Umesh Dwivedi were declared winners from Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad, and Lucknow teachers' constituencies respectively. SP candidates Lal Bihari Yadav won from Varanasi teachers' constituency and Mansingh Yadav from Jhansi-Allahabad graduates' seat.

Voting percentage in teachers constituencies was relatively better than that in five graduate constituency, with the highest turnout of 73.94 per cent witnessed in Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers constituency, followed by 73.48 per cent in Bareilly-Moradabad, 70.78 in Agra, and 68.83 in Varanasi Teachers' seat.

