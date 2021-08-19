The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the Kumbh Mela has a “written history” of 10,000 years and despite that previous government did not put efforts to organise the quadrennial spiritual event seamlessly.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath indicated on Thursday during a speech in the state legislative assembly that the previous Uttar Pradesh governments were focused on wooing Muslims. The Chief Minister added that his opponents who were previously in power in Lucknow, would rather wear “topis” and say “mubarakbaad” than organize a Kumbh mela.

“Many people got the opportunity to organise the Kumbh with some getting the opportunities for decades, as they were in power then,” he said.

“They thought that if they organise the Kumbh, they will then be unable to do ‘mubarakbaad’ while wearing a ‘topi’,” Adityanath added.

‘Mubarakbaad’ is a greeting in Urdu. It is not clear if by the “topi”, Adityanath meant a Muslim skullcap or the red caps often worn by SP members.

“Today, the caps are off,” he said, claiming that the success of the Kumbh had overshadowed everything else.

Adityanath said it was a safely organised event in which over 24 crore people participated. “This happened in Uttar Pradesh, and today UP is number one in tourism,” he added.



Without naming SP MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq, he said, “Some people are supporting the Taliban, which is committing atrocities on women and children. He charged that such people wanted “Talibanisation” and were now exposed.

Adityanath said river Ganga flows through UP and it’s the land of Ram, Krishna and Vishwanath, and the has been the hub of the freedom struggle.

“In spiritual tourism, heritage tourism and eco-tourism, UP’s role has been that of a leading state, but no attention was paid to this,” he claimed.



He said leaders built memorials in their own honour. “Nobody even peeped towards Ayodhya, and today everybody is claiming that Lord Ram belongs to them as well,” he said.

“Earlier, Ram, Krishna and Shankar were considered communal. Now, when they have realised that the majority in society will not forget them, they are prostrating in reverence and saying that they too are devotees of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shankar,” the CM said.

He called this a “victory of ideology”.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma