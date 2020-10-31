UP Bypolls 2020: The UP Chief Minister made this statement while addressing a rally in Jaunpur ahead of UP by-elections 2020.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that his government will bring a law against 'love jihad' in the state. Issuing a warning to those involved in love jihad, the UP CM welcomed the Allahabad High Court's verdict that "religious conversion for the sole purpose of marriage is not valid".

"We will bring an effective law. It is my warning to those who play with the honour and dignity of sisters and daughters by hiding their real names and identities… If they do not mend their ways, their ‘Ram Naam Satya' journey will start," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Adityanath made this statement while addressing a rally in Jaunpur ahead of UP by-elections 2020. During his address, the UP CM also attacked the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) over dynastic politics and said that "their family is their country".

Accusing the opposition of dividing the country, Adityanath said that "they never cared to provide electricity, home, toilets, jobs for the poor".

"A small party worker in BJP can contest elections, provided the person wants to serve the people with honesty. Our aim is to win all seven seats that are going in bypolls," he said while taking a jibe at the opposition.

Listing his government's achievements, the UP CM said that the "state is developing at brisk pace" while adding that the SP leaders are shedding tears for the mafia in the state.

"You might have seen the work done by the state as well as the centre. Both governments worked in tandem during the COVID-19 lockdown," he said.

"The state government took care of poor labourers in Jaunpur. Be it their Corona kit, food packets, medical facilities, all reached them on time. State officials were working day in and day out for the public," he added.

The seven constituencies in the state, including Malhani, are going on Assembly bypolls on November 3. The results will be announced on November 10. BJP has fielded Manoj Singh from the constituency.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma