New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit back at the BJP over the rape incidents in Congress-ruled states and said that unlike in UP, the governments in Punjab and Rajasthan didn't deny the victim was raped or threatened her family. The BJP had accused the Congress leader of politicising rape incidents in BJP-ruled states to settle political scores.

"Unlike in UP, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan are NOT denying that the girl was raped, threatening her family and blocking the course of justice. If they do, I will go there to fight for justice," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leader's response came after Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Nirmala Sitharaman attacked the Gandhis over the alleged rape and murder of a 6-year-old Dalit girl in Punjab. Demanding "strict action", Javadekar demanded that Rahul Gandhi visit Punjab to take "take cognisance of crime against women".

"The rape and murder of a six-year-old Dalit girl from Bihar, in Hoshiarpur's Tanda village, is very shocking. Instead of political tours, Rahul Gandhi should visit Tanda and Rajasthan, and take cognisance of incidents of crime against women," Javadekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Neither Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi visited the family of the victim in Tanda. They do not pay heed to the injustice done to women in the states ruled by their party, but visit Hathras and other places for photo-op with the victim's family," he added.

Rahul Gandhi had visited Hatrash rape and murder victim's family and criticised the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the incidents of crime against women. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also called out the Congress leader for his "selective outrage" and questioned his silence over the incident.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma