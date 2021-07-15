2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Speaking to reporters, Mamata Banerjee also said that she will likely meet PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi next week if "given an appointment".

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Hinting at the formation of a united opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will likely visit Delhi during the upcoming monsoon session and meet several opposition leaders, including Congress' Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee also said that she will likely meet PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind if "given an appointment". This would be Banerjee's first visit to Delhi after her thumping victory in the West Bengal assembly election earlier this year.

"Now that the COVID situation has improved, I will go to Delhi during the Parliament session and meet some leaders there. I will also meet the President and the Prime Minister if given an appointment," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The buzz over a united opposition against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have been going on in India over the past few months. Recently, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had hosted a meeting with leaders of various opposition parties, along with several eminent personalities at his residence in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by TMC's Yashwant Sinha, Lyricist Javed Akhtar, Rashtriya Lokdal president Jayant Chaudhary, former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Varma, Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

The speculation over the united opposition fulled again after poll strategist Prashant Kishore met Congress' Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday. Media reports suggest that Kishor also met Sonia during his Delhi visit.

Kishor had worked with Rahul during the 2017 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. However, Congress had failed miserably in the polls after the BJP won over 300 seats in the state. After the results, Kishor had slammed Congress, calling it "stubborn and arrogant". He had also said that he won't work with the grand old party again in the future.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma