Narayan Rane was arrested earlier on Tuesday and was produced before the Magistrate's Court in Mahad in connection with his alleged statement against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayan Rane was on Tuesday granted bail by the Magistrate's Court at Mahad in Raigad district in connection with his alleged statement against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, reported news agency ANI. Rane was arrested from Chiplun city in Ratnagiri district over his 'slap' remark against Thackeray on Tuesday (August 24). The BJP leader was arrested by the police at around 2.25 pm for threatening to slap the Maharashtra Chief Minister over the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

Here is all you need to know about Rane's remark and the subsequent arrest

What happened?

Rane was touring the state for the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Mumbai to Sindhudurg when he made a comment on Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray during a rally in Chiplun's Ratnagiri district, on Monday (August 23) night. He claimed that Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state and had to check the detail with his assistants midway during the speech. He said he "would have slapped Thackeray for forgetting India's year of independence."

What followed the arrest?

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey issued orders for Rane’s immediate arrest after an FIR was registered against him in north Maharashtra city. He was taken into custody by police in the coastal Ratnagiri district. From there he was taken to the Sangameshwar police station for further inquiry.

What is the basis of the arrest?

Three FIRs have been registered in Mumbai in connection with clashes between BJP and Shiv Sena workers over Narayan Rane's remarks on CM Uddhav Thackeray. Two of the cross FIRs were lodged against 8-10 known accused under sections 14, 147, 149, 336, 337, 188, 269, 270 of the IPC, along with Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 51 of the National Disaster Management Act.

Rane's rebuttal

Rane's lawyers moved the Bombay High Court seeking to revoke the FIRs against him. However, a high court bench refused to hear the plea today itself and asked his lawyers to follow due process.

BJP's reaction to arrest

Reacting to Rane's arrest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said in a tweet, "The arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane ji by the Maharashtra government is a violation of constitutional values. We will neither be scared nor suppressed by such action." Former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the arrest, saying that it is "absolute vendetta", a "gross use of police force", and "police suppression." Several other BJP leaders also reacted to the arrest calling it a political rivalry.

