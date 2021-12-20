New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Centre on Monday is expected to hold a meeting with five political parties - Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena, CPI and CPI(M) - whose MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha due to their "unruly behaviour" to end the impasse in House. However, the opposition parties are unlikely to attend the meeting convened by the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal.

In a letter to Goyal, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge said that the opposition will not attend the "unfair and unfortunate" meeting, saying the invitation should have been sent to all opposition parties.

"All Opposition parties are united in the protest against the suspension of the 12 MPs. We have been requesting from the evening of November 29 itself that either the Chairman of the Raiya Sabha or the Leader of the House Shri Piyush Goyal call leaders of all Opposition parties for a discussion to break the stalemate," said Kharge.

Kharge is also expected to hold a meeting of the floor leaders of "like-minded" parties in Parliament on Monday.

"Monday morning STUNT from a Government. who do not want Parliament to function. Govt calls leaders of the 4 Oppn parties whose 12 RS MPs have been arbitrarily suspended. Govt leaves other 10 Oppn parties out. Failed stunt. ALL OPPN clear: first revoke arbitrary suspension," tweeted TMC MP Derek O'Brien. "Typo: 5 not 4."

Rajya Sabha was adjourned several times due to the ruckus in the Upper House by the opposition parties demanding to revoke the suspension of MPs in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. However, the government has refused to revoke the suspension, saying the MPs need to apologise for their "unruly behaviour" first.

Amid this, Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asked the opposition and the Centre to arrive at a consensus to allow the House to function.

"Today, I had a talk with the Leader of the House, and also some senior members of the Opposition. I would like to appeal to each one of you, please arrive at some sort of consensus. To see that the House functions normally. In order to facilitate discussions among yourselves, I am adjourning the House to meet on Monday," Naidu said.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to culminate on December 23.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma