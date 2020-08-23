The Congress has been facing a leadership ever since Rahul Gandhi resigned from the top post after 2019 Lok Sabha Election defeat, forcing his mother Sonia Gandhi to take the charge.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Unable to end the debate over leadership issue, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Monday via video conference to resolve the issue, said AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, adding that the meeting will likely begin at 11 am.

"A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Monday, the 24th August, 2020 at 11.00 AM via video conferencing," he said in a tweet on Saturday evening while adding that all permanent and special invitees to the CWC have been invited.

The party, however, has repeatedly said that its workers want Rahul Gandhi to take the charge. However, reports suggest that some members do not want Rahul to take the charge because of “lack any political experience” and claim the party “needs to have a relook”.

Earlier this week, Congress’ Sanjay Jha had claimed that 100 Congress leaders, including MPs, have written to interim President Sonia Gandhi, demanding change in political leadership.

"It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP's), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC," Jha had tweeted.

However, the top leadership of the party was quick to dismiss Jha’s claims, saying the "non-existent letter" was an attempt to divert attention from the “Facebook controversy”.

"There is no such letter written by Congress members or MPs and the individual in question is doing this at the behest of the BJP to deflect the issue from BJP and its linkage with Facebook," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has extended Sonia Gandhi's tenure as interim president till the time a "proper procedure" is implemented to elect a new chief.

