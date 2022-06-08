Mumbai | Jagran Politics Desk: Giving a stern message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections 2022, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress held a show of solidarity on Tuesday night in Mumbai.

The meeting was attended by all the big figs of the MVA coalition, including Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, NCP's Sharad Pawar, and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. During the meeting, Thackeray exuded confidence that all four candidates of the MVA will win the Rajya Sabha polls.

"No matter how hard anyone tries, MVA's all 4 candidates will go to Delhi as Rajya Sabha MPs. Maharashtra has a tradition of decency, and the same should be maintained by Opposition too," Thackeray said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra is expected to witness a fierce competition between the BJP and the ruling MVA. Six seats will fall vacate in Maharashtra and as per the numbers, the BJP will win two seats while the MVA government will bag three seats.

The BJP has fielded three candidates - Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik - for the polls. Similarly, the MVA has nominated Imran Pratapgarhi, Praful Patel, Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar, Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik.

A tough competition is expected for the sixth seat between BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik and Sena's Sanjay Pawar. Both sides have refused to withdraw their candidates for the sixth seat.

Reportedly, the MVA alliance had tried to reach out to the BJP, asking the saffron party withdraw its sixth candidate in return for help in the Maharashtra legislative council elections. However, the BJP had rejected the offer after which the Sena shifted its MLAs to a hotel to thwart attempts of poaching.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma